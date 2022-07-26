Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $753,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 180,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $291.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.05. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $138,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

