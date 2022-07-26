Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,800 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,670 ($32.17) to GBX 2,800 ($33.73) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RELX. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.39) to GBX 2,600 ($31.33) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.33) to GBX 2,650 ($31.93) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.13) to GBX 2,860 ($34.46) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,727.50.
Relx stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Relx has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21.
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
