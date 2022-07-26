Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

