Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Holdings Cut by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROIC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 115,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 54,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

