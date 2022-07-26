Riverstone Advisors LLC Buys 114 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.4% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.37. The firm has a market cap of $453.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile



Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

