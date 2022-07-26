Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Given New $120.00 Price Target at CL King

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CL King from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut Robert Half International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.43.

Robert Half International Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE RHI opened at $78.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.92%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

