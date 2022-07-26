Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $277,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.07. The firm has a market cap of $338.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

