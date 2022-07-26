Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,392 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Roku by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Roku by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $86.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average of $114.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 88.48 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.63 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Roku from $160.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.16.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

