Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in R. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 59.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $98,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

R stock opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.73. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.27%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

