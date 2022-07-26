Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

Schlumberger Trading Up 3.1 %

SLB opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.