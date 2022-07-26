Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Cowen

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.77.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $36.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,753,092,000 after acquiring an additional 554,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $938,856,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

