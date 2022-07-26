Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Raised by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,731 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,224 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,210.1% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,127,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,738 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,411,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,588,000 after buying an additional 765,250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.09.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

