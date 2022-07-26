Security Asset Management Acquires 243 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 4.4% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

