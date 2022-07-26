SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given “Mkt Perform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their mkt perform rating on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SEIC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of SEI Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.40.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $54.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.24. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.42.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 104.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

