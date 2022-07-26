SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,780 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 107.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,437 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Evercore ISI upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 8.2 %

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $391.16 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $355.37 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.83.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 35.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.