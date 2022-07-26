SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 5,932 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Alcoa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 27.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average is $66.16. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.