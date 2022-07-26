SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,157 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,157 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Cytokinetics worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $313,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $394,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,131,759.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $525,071.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,084 shares in the company, valued at $6,309,873.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $394,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,131,759.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,217. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

CYTK opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

