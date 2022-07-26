SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 19,647 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,647 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $152.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

