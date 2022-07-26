SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 39,079 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,079 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,467,000 after acquiring an additional 581,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,913,000 after acquiring an additional 544,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kellogg by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,457,000 after acquiring an additional 554,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,594,000 after acquiring an additional 150,151 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,874,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,589,000 after acquiring an additional 192,069 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $75.56.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $10,824,091.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,754,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,328,560.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,011,256 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

