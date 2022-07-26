SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,074 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Badger Meter worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $115,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 21.8% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 18,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 7.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Badger Meter Trading Up 0.1 %

BMI opened at $89.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.80. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.00.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

