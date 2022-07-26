Signaturefd LLC Acquires 392 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 18,182 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 26,814 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 8,895.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,297,000 after purchasing an additional 916,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

Gentex Stock Performance

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.