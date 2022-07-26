Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,734,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,462 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Entegris by 25,735.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 813,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,707,000 after purchasing an additional 810,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Entegris by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,947,000 after purchasing an additional 758,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Entegris by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,622,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,843,000 after purchasing an additional 356,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $101.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.10. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.92 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

