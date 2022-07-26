Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,894 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 242.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,090 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLF. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,445,000 after buying an additional 554,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,621,000 after buying an additional 387,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,040,000 after buying an additional 1,178,447 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,228,000 after buying an additional 2,404,776 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,394,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,121,000 after buying an additional 401,677 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

