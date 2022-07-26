Signaturefd LLC Buys 4,649 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 167.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.52.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

