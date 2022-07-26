Signaturefd LLC Cuts Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 874.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 72,928 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMX. FIG Partners upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of FMX stock opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.54. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.