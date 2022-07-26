Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $96,260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,387,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 60,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after buying an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $22,507,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $19,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of FCNCA opened at $717.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.04. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $598.01 and a 1 year high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $668.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $706.63.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.48 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,093,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Newcomb bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $669.55 per share, with a total value of $502,162.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $891,448. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

