Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 290.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $204.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.82 and a 52 week high of $221.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.14.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $7.58. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

