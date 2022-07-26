Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $50,662.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 334,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $50,662.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,711,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,501 shares of company stock worth $527,228. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of MDXG opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $393.33 million, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.71. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MiMedx Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.