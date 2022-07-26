Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at $2,039,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2,180.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after acquiring an additional 250,458 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in NetApp by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,337 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 65.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average of $77.42. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,219. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. UBS Group began coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, OTR Global cut NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

