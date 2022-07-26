Signaturefd LLC Has $138,000 Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGR shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.93.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

