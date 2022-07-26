Signaturefd LLC Has $154,000 Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after buying an additional 469,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,051,932,000 after buying an additional 262,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $499,177,000 after buying an additional 145,493 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,250,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.4 %

EXPE stock opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.72. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 86.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.30.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

