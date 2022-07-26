Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 137.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $330.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.72. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

