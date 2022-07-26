Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 260.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American National Bank grew its position in Generac by 59.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $238.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $197.94 and a one year high of $524.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

