Signaturefd LLC Invests $150,000 in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,878,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,444,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $51.16.

