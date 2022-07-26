Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,329,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,053,000 after purchasing an additional 257,528 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 114,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 61,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading

