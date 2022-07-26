Signaturefd LLC Purchases 188 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.29.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,284,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 4,587 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $539,201.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,874,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,654,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 596,168 shares of company stock valued at $69,608,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AN opened at $114.06 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.26. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

