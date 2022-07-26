Signaturefd LLC Purchases 504 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $3,170,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ACC. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

American Campus Communities Stock Performance

American Campus Communities stock opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $65.32. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Campus Communities

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

