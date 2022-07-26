Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after purchasing an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,002,000 after purchasing an additional 122,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 178,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,620,000 after purchasing an additional 114,793 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,430,827. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $406.23 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.71 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $380.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.90.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.50.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

