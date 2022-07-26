Signaturefd LLC Reduces Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $7,421,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $5,788,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.18.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $75.42 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

