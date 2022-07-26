Signaturefd LLC Sells 330 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,466.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 79,528 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $186.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

