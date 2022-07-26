Signaturefd LLC Sells 708 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Argus cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.88%.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

