Simplex Trading LLC Buys 35,164 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 155.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.19% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIL. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

SIL opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.71. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $43.14.

