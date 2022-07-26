Simplex Trading LLC Buys 35,164 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 155.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.19% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIL. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $104,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

SIL opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $43.14.

