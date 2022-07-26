Simplex Trading LLC Grows Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12,353.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $115.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

