Simplex Trading LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU – Get Rating) by 315.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 1.30% of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.98. Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $54.41 and a twelve month high of $129.00.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.