Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 73,821 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) by 101.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,821 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 187.3% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 330.7% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 116,929 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $71.96.

