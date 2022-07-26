Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Argus lowered shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Snap from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.69.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,356.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Snap by 4,805.3% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324,576 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 1,817.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,700 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

