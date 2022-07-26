Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at UBS Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Snap from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $9.95 on Monday. Snap has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 338,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,938,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 338,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,938,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,386 shares of company stock worth $7,844,356.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,881,000 after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.