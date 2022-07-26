Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,151,000 after buying an additional 513,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,530,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,243,000 after buying an additional 187,606 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,202,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,885,000 after buying an additional 1,345,645 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,417,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,657,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after purchasing an additional 120,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. The firm had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

