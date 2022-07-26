Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,938 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

